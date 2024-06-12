Krishnanagar: BJP man ‘rapes specially-abled daughter’ of TMC leader

Kolkata: A few days ago in Krishnanagar, Nadia, a young man reportedly affiliated with the BJP allegedly raped the daughter of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, who is specially abled.



It is alleged that a few days ago, the accused youth, who is also the woman’s neighbour, forcibly entered her home when she was alone.

He reportedly raped her and then fled. When the woman’s family members returned, they found her in an unwell state.

After some time, the woman was able to recount the incident to her family members. She was then promptly taken to a hospital for medical care.

Later the woman’s family lodged a complaint against the accused youth who is said to be a BJP leader in the area.

On the basis of the complaint a case was registered against the accused on charges of rape and lurking house-trespass.

However, the accused BJP leader is still untraced. Local BJP leadership denied any connection with the accused youth.

They also reportedly demanded a probe and necessary action.