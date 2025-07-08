Krishnanagar: At least 30 injured after bus topples

Kolkata: At least 30 persons were injured after a bus toppled while moving after one of its wheels somehow got separated from the axle on Monday morning in Krishnanagar of Nadia district.

According to sources, on Monday morning a private bus was moving towards Krishnanagar from Burdwan. While the bus was passing through the Krishnanagar helipad area along Nabadwip-Krishnanagar state highway, one of its front wheels came off. Just after the wheel got separated from the axle, the other wheel went over a speed breaker due to which the bus toppled.

Local residents heard a loud noise and passengers screaming for help. Immediately the locals started rescuing the passengers. Police were also informed. The injured passengers were rushed to the Shaktinagar hospital where they were admitted.

It is alleged that the incident took place due to non-maintenance. However, police have started a probe and a mechanical test of the bus is likely to take place soon.