Krishna Kalyani to set up complaint boxes to receive plaints from residents

Raiganj: Krishna Kalyani, following his victory in the Raiganj Assembly by-election, has decided to set up two complaint boxes in Raiganj town for receiving complaints and suggestions from the residents. He has also decided to lay stress on traffic decongestion in the town.

The MLA owing allegiance to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), will soon be meeting the authorities of Raiganj Municipality to chalk out plans regarding different issues, including traffic decongestion. In his election campaign, Kalyani had assured the residents that if voted to power, he would invite complaints and suggestions from the residents before indulging in any public work. Based on complaints and suggestions, he will chalk out development plans for his constituency.

Another of Kalyani’s focus areas would be to make the town free of water logging, especially during monsoons. A master plan for the town is on the anvil. Kalyani is scheduled to hold a meeting soon with the officials of state urban development department for this. A Bengal-Bihar road from Raiganj to Barsoi (Bihar) for the convenience of the residents of his constituency is also part of Kalyani’s plans for his constituency.

Kalyani said: “The residents have chosen me as their MLA. I will try my best to deliver whatever I have assured in my election campaign. I have decided to set up two complaint boxes in Raiganj town. One box will be set up on the North Side of town and another will be placed in the South part of the town.

If the residents have any complaints or suggestions, they will write and drop the same into the complaint boxes.

Every month, on a particular date, the boxes will be opened. We will then carefully go through the complaints and suggestions and take necessary action. In addition, we have plans to reduce the traffic congestion of Raiganj town. Very soon a meeting will be held with the Chairperson and other members of the board of administrators of Raiganj Municipality for this.”