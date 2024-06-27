Krishna Kalyani gives ear to grievances of voters

Raiganj: After the completion of the first phase of election campaigning in Gram Panchayats and Raiganj Municipality areas, Krishna Kalyani, the TMC candidate for the Raiganj Assembly by-election, in the second phase started meeting people from the constituency to hear their grievances.



He has even asked the public to voice their grievances against the party so that the party can take timely steps to rectify shortcomings. After hearing their difficulties he assured them of remedies.

On Wednesday, he met the voters in Subhash Ganj, Chapduar and Jhitkia of Bahin Gram Panchayat. He then met residents of Ward No 4, 11, 15, 17, and 14 of the Raiganj Municipality. He also met INTTUC members at Raiganj Bidhan Mancha and urged them to hear the grievances of voters while campaigning.

On Tuesday while campaigning at Mehendi village, some locals informed him that some miscreants, claiming to be TMC leaders, were engaged in anti-social activities. This resulted in many not casting their votes in favour of the TMC in the last Parliamentary elections.

They urged him to change such leaders immediately to regain lost ground. Krishna Kalyani assured that he would look into the matter immediately.

Krishna Kalyani said: “People are reaping the facilities of 74 social projects of the state government. Yet we have been defeated in Parliamentary elections. We will set up four grievance or suggestion boxes in four corners of Raiganj if we come to power in this Assembly. Each month the boxes will be opened in front of the public to know their grievances and their suggestions for better services. We will work accordingly.”