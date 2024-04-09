Krishna Kalyani assures to set up industries in his constituency if elected

Raiganj: Industrialist Krishna Kalyani, Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate of Raiganj Parliamentary constituency during his election campaign has assured the residents that he will set up an industry in his constituency if he wins. Krishna Kalyani already owns industries in Raiganj in North Dinajpur where several thousands of youths are employed.



While on election campaigns in Islampur, Goalpokhar and Chakulia, Krishna Kalyani said: “In Islampur, Goalpokhar, Chakulia and Karandighi, a large number of youths are migrant labourers. They have migrated to other parts of the country like Delhi, Punjab and Haryana for work. Sometimes they face difficulties in these places. My aim is to provide them work in their own place so that they do not have to leave their families and go to other places to work.”

He stated that he has already set up industries in Raiganj Assembly constituency in the last few years where several thousands of youths are working.

“They are working there with self-respect. After my win, I will have a meeting with other industrialists of the country with an appeal to set up agro and food-based industries in Islampur, Goalpokhar, Chakulia and Karandighi where local youths will get work. I am also planning to set up some medium industries with my own effort.

The state government will extend all cooperation to the industrialists. After setting up industries, the unemployment problem will be solved to a great extent,” added Kalyani.