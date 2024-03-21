Krishna Kalyani assures to ease traffic congestion if elected

Raiganj: Krishna Kalyani, Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate of Raiganj Parliamentary constituency, has assured the residents to resolve traffic congestion in Raiganj town and the construction of around 20 km Raiganj-Barsoi (Bengal-Bihar) road if elected. In the last seven days, Krishna Kalyani organised his election campaign in six Assembly constituencies —Karandighi, Chakulia, Goalpokhar, Hemtabad, Kaliyaganj and Islampur.

“In 2019, Debasree Chaudhuri, BJP candidate, won from Raiganj Parliamentary seat. In the last five years, she failed to bring about any development in her constituency.

People hardly saw her in the constituency,” alleged Kalyani. In order to ease traffic congestion in Raiganj town, it is necessary to construct a flyover over the Railway level crossing in Raiganj Town. “After my win, I will give priority to construct this flyover. Our state government has already allotted funds for the construction of a 20-km-long road from Raiganj to Barsoi (Bihar). The work was delayed owing to the absence of a no objection from the Bihar government.

I will take up the matter on a priority basis if elected,” added the contender. In the meantime, Congress has decided to field Ali Imran Ramz (Victor), a member of Pradesh Congress Committee and former Forward Bloc MLA of Chakulia, to contest from Raiganj Parliamentary seat. Mohit Sengupta, president of North Dinajpur Congress Committee said: “Ali Imran Ramz will be our Congress candidate from Raiganj. The Left front has also supported him.”