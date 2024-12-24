Kreta Suraksha Mela from Dec 26 to 28

Kolkata: The Bengal government is going to host a three-day ‘Kreta Suraksha Mela’ at the Netaji Indoor Stadium from

December 26-28.

The fair will be carried out from 2 pm to 8 pm on these three days.

The fair is organised by the state Consumer Affairs department. Consumers can learn about the Consumer Protection Act and even they can lodge complaints if they have been cheated by any company.

The state Consumer Affairs department often carries out awareness campaigns to make customers aware of certain rights so that they cannot be duped.

The minister in charge of state Consumer Affairs department Biplab Mitra will inaugurate the fair on December 26.