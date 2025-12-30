Kranti: 1 dead, another injured as wild elephants stray into residential area

Jalpaiguri: Panic gripped the Kranti block of Malbazar subdivision on Monday morning after a herd of wild elephants entered residential areas, damaging property and leaving one person dead and another injured.

According to local sources, three wild elephants—two adults and a calf—strayed into the Jharmujhgram area at dawn. By around 8 am, the animals went on a rampage, damaging several houses and other structures.

A cowshed belonging to Shawkat Ali and Hasinur Ali was completely destroyed, while another cowshed and a portion of a kitchen were damaged. A motorcycle and a bicycle parked along the roadside were crushed. Ashraful Alam, who was on his way to duty at the Kranti Electric Office, narrowly escaped after encountering the elephants and fled, abandoning his motorcycle, which was later damaged.

During the incident, Kailashpur Tea Garden division worker Haribul Haque sustained a head injury while trying to flee and was admitted to Malbazar Super Specialty Hospital.

Another resident, Baks Ali (53) of Purba Dalaigaon, fell seriously ill amid the panic and was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Personnel from the Apalchand Forest Range and Kranti police outpost brought the situation under control. Forest officials said efforts to drive the animals back into the forest are being hampered by nearby human settlements. Bhaskar JV, Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), North Bengal, said: “The elephants have been cordoned off and will be guided back into the forest by evening.”