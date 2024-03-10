KPP to start ‘no vote to BJP’ campaign in North Bengal from March 21

Siliguri: Despite repeated promises, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Central government has failed to fulfill the demands of the people belonging to the Rajbanshi community. As a result, the Kamtapur Progressive Party (KPP) who works for Rajbanshis, will launch a movement against BJP in the upcoming elections.



The party will start a ‘no vote to BJP’ campaign from March 21 in North Bengal. The campaign will kick off with rallies in different districts of North Bengal, including Siliguri.

“Before the Lok Sabha elections, BJP had made several promises to us, but did not keep the promises. They have been betraying us for the past 10 years. Therefore, this time we have decided that we will not allow the BJP to win the election again in North Bengal. We will come on streets against the BJP-led Central government and launch a campaign against them. We will urge everyone not to cast a vote for BJP,” said Budharu Roy, vice-president of KPP in a press conference in Siliguri.

The KPP leaders said that Rajbanshis make up around 59 per cent of voters in North Bengal. The community can impact the election results of Lok Sabha seats like Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Raiganj, Malda North. “The BJP ignored our demands and also failed to keep their commitments like the establishment of an AIIMS hospital in North Bengal, creation of a regiment called Narayani Sena in Central Forces and installation of a statue of Panchanan Barma,” Roy further added.