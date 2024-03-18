KPP supports TMC for LS elections

Jalpaiguri: Amit Roy, president of the Kamtapur Progressive Party (KPP) Central Committee, retracted his previous stance after assuming the chairmanship of the Kamtapuri Bhasha Academy. He announced alignment with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the Lok Sabha elections, emphasising the academy’s focus on promoting Kamtapuri Language and culture.



Just days prior, Roy had submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the Jalpaiguri Divisional Commissioner, outlining various demands such as increased funding for the Kamtapuri Bhasha Academy and government recognition for all Kamtapuri language schools.

At that time, Roy had warned that failure to address these demands would lead the party to field its own candidate in the Lok Sabha elections. However, on Monday, he made a complete reversal, stating: “The state government is actively addressing the concerns of the Kamtapur community, prompting this decision. Nevertheless, our opposition against the Central government will persist, particularly in advocating for separate statehood.” The Kamtapuri Bhasha Academy is set to undertake several initiatives, including urging the University of North Bengal and the University of Alipurduar to introduce certificate courses in Kamtapuri Language. Roy highlighted the potential these courses hold for young individuals interested in studying the language. Additionally, the academy plans to seek official recognition for the remaining 200 Kamtapuri Language schools in North Bengal, alongside publishing new books and organising cultural resources.