KPP protest sparks tensions in Bhetaguri

Bhetaguri witnessed tension on Wednesday as members of the Kamtapur Progressive Party (KPP) organised a protest in the hometown of Union minister Nisith Pramanik.

Simultaneously, a BJP protest also took place in the area, prompting the deployment of a substantial police force from the Dinhata Police Station to prevent the situation from getting out of control.

The KPP had previously announced their intention to hold a protest in the Bhetaguri area on Wednesday, expressing dissatisfaction with the Central government’s failure to fulfill promised commitments to the Kamtapuris. However, during their demonstration, a counter-protest by the BJP further intensified the situation, leading to the exchange of slogans and an escalation of tensions between the two groups. Uttam Roy, leader of the KPP organisation, voiced concerns, stating: “Our members have faced intimidation, and our flags and festoons were torn. The BJP must answer for obstructing the democratic movement in this manner.”

Ratan Barman, President of BJP Dinhata Mandal No. 1, countered, “Bhetaguri is facing repeated attempts at disturbance. Organizations, backed by Trinamool, are endeavoring to disrupt Bhetaguri today. While any movement can be democratic, it cannot be conducted in such a disruptive manner. The BJP has organized a day-long protest march against them in the Bhetaguri area.”