KPP demands recognition of Kamtapuri language

Siliguri: The Kamtapur Progressive Party (KPP) Central Committee took out a protest rally with various demands on Tuesday. Out of these their three main demands are forming a Kamtapuri regiment, recognition of Kamtapuri language and state government’s approval for Kamtapuri schools.



The rally started from the Hanuman Temple located in Mallaguri and ended at Court More. Through this rally, the members of the organization presented some of their demands to both the state and Central government.

Abhi Dey, the Secretary of KPP said: “The rally was taken out mainly with three demands, out of which one demand is connected with the state government and the other two demands are related to the Central government. If our demands are not met, we will stage a larger movement.” The KPP has been agitating with these demands for a long time. Earlier too, they had raised the issues to Raju Bista, the Darjeeling MP but the demands have

not met yet.

They have demanded state government approval of 200 Kamtapuri Model Primary Schools; inclusion of Kamtapuri language in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution and the Union

government forming a Kamtapur regiment.