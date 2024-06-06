KP warns people about fake message claiming free mobile recharge by CM

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police (KP) has posted a text message that was circulated with the intention to cheat people on the pretext of free mobile recharge which is an initiative by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress.

Accident to sources, for the past few days, a message was circulated where a link was provided and the receiver of the message was informed that a mobile recharge for 28 days validity amounting Rs 239 was made as an initiative by Banerjee. To claim the recharge, the receivers were asked to click on the link.

Kolkata Police on its social media platforms cautioned people not to click on the link as it is a fake message and fraudsters are trying to dupe them. The post by the city police read: “Beware of the website “http://westbengalfreerecharge.blogspot.com” claiming free mobile recharges.

This is a Cyber Fraud. Do not click the link or you might face financial loss. Stay vigilant! Legal action is being taken against miscreants circulating such messages.”