KP wants more CCTVs for Ram Navami vigil

Kolkata: To avoid any controversy in case of any untoward incident and to keep an eye on the rallies related to Ram Navami, a report has been sought by the senior officers of Kolkata Police (KP) from the police stations.

Recently, a detailed report was sought from the police stations about the number of CCTV cameras installed and active enroute of the Ram Navami rallies.

Earlier, the state has witnessed unpleasant incidents in various places during the Ram Navami celebration. Apprehending an unpleasant situation might occur, it has been decided that more CCTV cameras will be hired and installed on a priority basis before the Ram Navami.

The police personnel who will be on rally duty on the day of Ram Navami are to use body cameras.

Video recording should be done as per the direction from the Lalbazar.

It has been made clear by top officials of the Kolkata Police that if an incident takes place on the day of Ram Navami, it must be recorded in the video footage to avoid any controversy.