KP to start portal to gather details of boarders’

Kolkata: Kolkata Police intends to start a portal to receive the details of the boarders staying at the city hotels and guest houses.



The decision came after two suspected Islamic State (IS) terrorists were arrested from a hotel in Digha recently. The two suspected IS terrorists, identified as Abdul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazib, accused in the Rameswaram café blast in Bengaluru, were recently apprehended during a joint raid conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the East Midnapore Police. It was easy to identify the hotel where the duo was staying. Taking lessons from the incident, Kolkata Police has decided to launch a portal where the hotel and guest house authorities will be able to upload the details. It was found that often hotel authorities only take an identity proof from the boarders but do not fill up the form.

In the new system, the details of the boarders along with their photograph will be available so that they can be tracked easily in case any issue arises. Police had reportedly found that Taha and Shazib had stayed in several hotels in the city before going to Digha. But only two hotels had submitted the details whereas the other hotel authorities had only taken the identity proof and kept it with them.