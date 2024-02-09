KP to procure 50 more breath analyser batons

Kolkata: Kolkata Police is going to procure 50 more breath analyser batons in order to stop use of straw based breath analysers completely.

According to sources, all the traffic guards have already been given two breath analyser batons and directed not to use the old straw-based breath analysers anymore. While using these new breath analyser batons, there is no need to blow like using old breath analysers. As the batons are equipped with modern technologies which can detect whether a person is drunk or not from a certain distance. It can sense the electrochemical cells and determine the level of the alcohol in blood. It may be mentioned that already Kolkata Police has bought several such breath analyser batons which are already in use in a few guards. “These breath analyser batons are easy to use and we are also able to convince people as they do not need to blow on the device. This system is hygienic and people often do not refuse to face checking,” said a traffic cop.