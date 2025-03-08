KP to expand cyber div with new senior roles, specialised units, says CP

Kolkata: To tackle the growing number of cybercrimes in the city, Kolkata Police has announced plans to create two new senior posts and restructure the cyber wing department into smaller divisions, Police Commissioner Manoj Verma said on Saturday.

The IPS officer expressed confidence that these changes would significantly reduce cyber-related crimes by the end of the year, it was learnt.

He also mentioned that the necessary approvals for the new posts would likely be granted by the state cabinet in its next meeting. “We have decided to create two new positions — Joint CP (Cyber) and Joint CP (Legal). We are hopeful that the next cabinet meeting will approve these posts,” Verma told reporters on the sidelines of an event celebrating International Women’s Day.

Joint CP (cyber) will be one rank senior to DC (cyber), Verma added..“In addition, we have decided to restructure our cyber wing into several smaller divisions to better handle the growing workload. We will establish separate wings for investigation, equipment, and training, as expert training is crucial in this area,” he added.

Verma also emphasised the police department’s efforts to raise awareness about cybercrime among the public.

“Whenever and wherever we have the opportunity, we organise cybercrime-related programmes to help educate people about the dangers of cybercrime. Hopefully, with these efforts, we expect to see a decline in such incidents this year,” he said.