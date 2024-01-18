KP to distribute stickers for cyber crime awareness

In a unique manner, the Kolkata Police is going to make people aware about cyber crime and criminals along with how to stay safe from cyber crime attacks through stickers.

These stickers will be distributed from the Kolkata Police stall at the International Kolkata Book Fair in Salt Lake.

According to sources, earlier police used to print and distribute pamphlets which often used to be thrown away by people. If somebody took the pamphlets along, they would often misplace them as they were small in size. Keeping these disadvantages in mind, this year the Kolkata Police decided to print the awareness messages in sticker form like car stickers so that the people can paste them on any object.

Apart from distributing the stickers from the book fair, the same will be available from the CyBuzz bus as well. Through this bus, the stickers will be distributed among the students and in schools. The pamphlets are being printed in Bengali and English. Later, a Hindi version may also be printed for distribution.

“Often we saw people taking the pamphlets but later throwing them away or using them as a tissue paper to wipe their hands. Now we are going to ask them to carry the stickers home and paste it somewhere so that in case they face any cyber attack, people can follow the steps. We will also be distributing these among students,” said a senior officer of the Kolkata Police.