KP summons TMC MP, BJP & CPI(M) leaders for ‘spreading misinformation’

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police (KP) summoned several people, including Trinamool Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray along with two renowned doctors of the city, Kunal Sarkar Subarno Goswami, for allegedly spreading misinformation about the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Police have also summoned BJP leader Locket Chatterjee and CPI(M) leader Minakshi Mukherjee but none of them reportedly appeared before the cops at the Lalbazar.

Late on Saturday night, the TMC MP posted on X: “CBI must act fairly. Custodial interrogation of Ex Principal and Police Commissioner is a must to know who and why floated suicide story.Why wall of hall demolished, who patronised Roy to be so powerful, Why sniffer dog used after 3 days.100s of such questions. Make them speak”.

The police, however, is learnt to have taken objection only to the statement pertaining to alleged delay in getting a sniffer dog to the crime spot. Police called Ray’s allegations “false” and clarified that a sniffer dog was sent to the crime scene twice on August 9 and August 12.

On Sunday, police sent a formal notice to Ray under section 35 (1) of the BNS for his appearance before the cops at Lalbazar. However, he did not appear on Sunday.

Police also summoned Sarkar and Goswami who had allegedly made several comments on social media about the case. It was also alleged that they had divulged the name of the victim which is “not only unethical but also unlawful”. Sources informed that both the doctors were directed through the summons to appear before police and clear their stand on the comments they made.

Sarkar said that he is out of town but will first consult his lawyer after returning to the city and then will meet the cops. Goswami said that he had made several comments but denied divulging the identity of the victim. He mentioned whatever he said was on behalf of the doctor’s association he is attached to. Hence, he will speak to the association and also seek legal opinions before going to the Lalbazar.

BJP leader Locket Chatterjee was summoned for allegedly using the name of the victim. She was asked to appear on Sunday by 3 pm but the BJP leader did not. Mukherjee was also summoned for allegedly spreading false information but she did not appear either. However, the CPI(M) leader reportedly said that she will appear later.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh criticised Ray for his demand that CBI arrest the Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata Vineet Kumar Goyal and former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh. On Sunday, Kunal posted on X: “I also demand justice in the R G Kar case. But strongly oppose this demand regarding CP. After got information He has tried his best. Personally CP was doing his job and investigation was in a positive focus. This kind of post is unfortunate, that too from my senior leader.”

Police in past few days have summoned several people for alleged circulation of false information about the alleged rape and murder incident. Several people were given notices to delete their posts from social media and refrain from posting such contents.