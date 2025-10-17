KP restricts cracker timings, bans sky lanterns for Kali Puja

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has issued a notification outlining the permissible hours for bursting crackers during Kali Puja, Diwali, and Chhath Puja.

According to the notice, crackers may be burst only between 8 pm and 10 pm on Monday (October 20) and between 6 am and 8 am on October 28 for Chhath Puja. The advisory also emphasises the use of only permissible green crackers and urges citizens to exercise caution to prevent accidents.

To ensure compliance, Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma has instructed all Officers-in-Charge to remain vigilant and take strict action against violators.

The Kolkata Police has also reiterated its ban on sky lanterns, citing safety risks during the festival of lights. During a recent coordination meeting, Verma directed police officials to closely monitor high-rise buildings, as the force often receives complaints about crackers being discharged from rooftops during Kali Puja and Diwali—an act deemed highly dangerous and potentially accident-prone.