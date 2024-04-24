KP probing Rajaram Rege’s movement across city

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police suspect that Rajaram Rege who was arrested on Monday for allegedly conducting a recce outside Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s office and residence, has been to other places as well.



Rege who was reportedly contacted by David Coleman Headley, the prime accused of 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai, is also suspected to have connection with a terror outfit.

According to sources, Kolkata Police is taking Rege’s activities very seriously as just a few days back, the incident of Rameswaram Café blast took place in Bengaluru in which two accused were arrested from Digha.

The duo identified as Abdul Mateen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazib had stayed in eight hotels in Kolkata, including four in the New Market area.

Police are trying to find out if Rege had visited other important places as well and conducted recce.

Cops are interrogating him to find out from whom he obtained the mobile number of Abhishek Banerjee and his Personal Assistant (PA) along with names of people living in the city whom Rege knows.

To find out the route map of Rege’s movement in the city, police are checking the CCTV footage of the dates of his stay in the city.

Police are also checking Rege’s mobile phone and call details to find out more details about him.