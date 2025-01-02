KP makes 8th arrest in passport fake docus case

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police (KP) made its eighth arrest in the case of obtaining Indian passports using fake documents late on Tuesday night from Chakdaha in Nadia.

The arrested accused Dhiren Ghosh (48 yrs), was picked up from his rented house at Madanpur of Chakdaha. Sources said while interrogating Manoj Gupta, one of the masterminds of the racket who was arrested recently, Ghosh’s name cropped up. After Ghosh was arrested, police seized several documents from his rented house. Earlier, police arrested Gupta after several days of tracking. He was one of the masterminds of the racket that was arranging original Indian passports obtained using fake documents. The racket used to be run in the guise of a travel agency. Another employee of this travel agency was arrested. Before the arrest of Gupta, police arrested six persons, including a college student and his father Ripan Biswas and Samaresh Biswas.

While conducting a search operation at the residence of Samaresh, police found several forged Aadhaar and voter cards along with formats for making the cards and a list of names and addresses. Cops learnt that such data was used for making forged Aadhaar and voter cards.