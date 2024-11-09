KP launches system to send case updates to complainants’ phones

Kolkata: In a significant move to enhance transparency and accountability, the Kolkata Police (KP) has launched a new system that will notify complainants about the registration and progress of their cases. Under this system, after a complaint is filed and a case is registered, the complainant will receive an automatic message containing crucial details such as the case number, the date it was filed and updates on the investigation’s progress. The investigating officer will also be sent the same information via mobile.

According to sources from Lalbazar, this initiative, which has been rolled out across various police stations in Kolkata ahead of the Durga Puja festival, is aimed at reducing the common issue of complainants not being informed about the status of their cases. A senior police officer stated that the new system will help ensure that complainants are kept in the loop, preventing cases from being neglected or unregistered. Although the system will provide updates via text, complainants will still need to collect a physical copy of the FIR from the police station, as per the existing process.

This update is part of the broader Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) initiative, which mandates police stations to upload detailed case information. To ensure seamless communication, complainants are now required to provide their mobile number and email address when filing a complaint.

The new system is expected to streamline communication, reduce delays in updates and allow investigating officers to stay informed about the status of the case, including whether any evidence has been sent for forensic examination.