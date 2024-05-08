KP issues notice to X handle user for sharing CM’s ‘offensive’ meme

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police (KP) has sent a legal notice to a ‘X’ handle user regarding sharing of a meme of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. According to sources, recently a meme went viral where Banerjee was seen making a stage entry and singing. The meme was made using a video of a popular rapper of the USA.

After the meme was spotted, Kolkata Police sent a legal notice under the provisions of 149 of the CrPC. The notice sent by the Officer in-Charge (OC) of the Kolkata Cyber Crime Police Station directed the X handle user ‘@SoldierSaffron7’ to delete the video and also refrain from posting such content, failing to do so, penal action may follow against him.

The legal notice was issued on Monday and the same was tagged to the profile in the comment section of the meme by the Deputy Commissioner of Cyber Crime. It was found that the actual video is of the popular American rapper Lil Yachty who is making a

stage entry.

The video was allegedly morphed using the picture of the Chief Minister and was circulated on social media.