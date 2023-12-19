KP hands over driving licences to 64 women

Kolkata: Kolkata Police on Tuesday handed over driving licences to 64 women who were trained under the Kiran Project to make the women self-dependent.



Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Vineet Kumar Goyal handed over the driving licence to four women during a programme organised at the Lalbazar.

Kiran project started in 2008 with primary aim to provide under-privileged children with computer education. Later the initiative became a platform to make the younger generation learn about several training courses which will help them get jobs or start their own business to become self-dependent.

Due to the Covid outbreak, the Kiran Project was suspended for two years. Later it was revived again. This year it was decided that women will be given driving training so that they can drive commercial vehicles to earn money.

In the first phase, 64 women were given driving lessons. They were also trained with self-defence techniques like martial arts and other methods.