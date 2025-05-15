KP constable held for ‘involvement’ in over Rs 2 crore robbery in taxi

Kolkata: A constable of Kolkata Police (KP) has been arrested in the Entally robbery case from Lalbazar on Tuesday after a prolonged interrogation.

The arrested constable Mintu Sarkar was posted in the Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police.

On May 5 afternoon, two employees of a foreign currency exchange agency were robbed of around Rs 2.66 crore in Entally area. They were en route by taxi to deposit the cash at SBI’s Park Circus branch when two men forcibly boarded the vehicle at the Phillips Crossing. The taxi was then diverted to a secluded lane in Kamardanga where more accomplices allegedly joined and carried out the robbery.

Police have so far arrested seven persons, including Sarkar. Police have also recovered about Rs 71,90,000. Police had found that an employee of the foreign currency exchange agency had tipped off the robbers among which a relative of his was also there.

The taxi driver was also found involved as well.

Police came up with Sarkar’s name. On Tuesday, he was asked to appear before the investigating cops at the Anti Dacoity and Robbery Squad of the Detective Department. There he was grilled for several hours and later arrested. Police however, did not divulge about how the Constable is connected with the robbery and what was his role.