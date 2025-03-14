KP busts illegal arms factory in Odisha

Kolkata: After busting an illegal arms factory in Odisha with assistance from the local police, Kolkata Police suspect that the illegal arms manufacturers are shifting to Bengal’s neighbouring state to find a safe place to run their illegal trade.

Acting on a tip off, early on Thursday morning the Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police conducted a raid at a house in Badadhuleswar village of Cuttack in Odisha. The STF Kolkata Police team was assisted by the STF, Odisha Police along with Cuttack district police. During the raid, an active arms manufacturing unit was unearthed. Four persons were detained.

During a search of the factory, police found 29 pieces of semi finished 7.65 mm improvises firearms, 80 separate body of semi finished pistol, 14 sliders of pistol, 36 pistol butts, 15 pistol barrels, one lathe machine, one milling machine, one drilling machine, one grinding polishing machine, one large vice, huge amount of hand tools and iron bars were seized.

Following the raid, a case was registered at the local police station in Cuttack and all four accused were arrested by the Odisha Police.

“Earlier we have seen such arms factories in Jharkhand, Bihar and even in Bengal but in Odisha we have got information for the first time. It seems like the illegal arms manufacturers are changing their locations,” said a senior Kolkata

Police officer.