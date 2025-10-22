KP arrests 640 for banned firecrackers, gambling

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police, on Monday, arrested 640 persons from across the city till night for allegedly bursting banned firecrackers, gambling, and for disorderly conduct.

Police have also seized about 852 kg of crackers and about 68.4 litres of illicit liquor. Alongside the arrests made, traffic cops have prosecuted about 841 motorists for violating traffic rules as well.

Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma, stated on Tuesday morning that both noise pollution and air pollution levels were lower than in the past three years.

“The noise was less than 90 decibels, when the limit is 125 decibels. Apart from this, we also monitored the air pollution till 6 pm on Monday. Even then, pollution in Kolkata was less than in other major cities across India,” he said. According to the police report, till 8 pm since Monday evening, a total of 522 kg fire firecrackers were seized and 45 persons were arrested, including 16 persons for discharging banned fireworks and 29 people for disorderly conduct.

After 8 pm, police received several complaints across the city about the use of banned crackers. Police also sprang into action, and in a major way. Crackdown police picked up several people. Though the CP claimed that both sound and air pollution are under control and the situation is better than in the past years, a section of the citizens alleged that in major pockets across the city, sound crackers were used.

Meanwhile, the traffic cops on Monday prosecuted 882 motorists across the city. While the police prosecuted 511 two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmets, 99 motorists were arrested and prosecuted for driving under the influence of alcohol. Apart, 116 motorists were prosecuted for rash driving, along with 156 motorists for other traffic rules violations.