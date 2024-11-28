KP announces traffic curbs for Urs ceremony on Sunday

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has issued a notification informing about the traffic restrictions in connection with the Urs ceremony to be held on Sunday.

As per the notification, no goods vehicle will be allowed to ply in the city between 7 pm on Sunday and 6 am on Tuesday on several roads. Vehicular traffic will be restricted to ply along AJC Bose Road from Belvedere Road crossing, West bound, except Vidyasagar Setu and Saint Georges Gate Road and Strand Road bound vehicles.

East-bound vehicles plying along Circular Garden Reach (CGR) Road will be suspended from Satya Doctor Read crossing. All types of vehicular movement will be restricted from Saint Georges Gate Road and Clyde Row crossing towards South. West-bound vehicles plying along Khidderpore Road will not be allowed to move towards Hastings crossing. Apart from this, all types of vehicular movement along Hastings ramp will be diverted from bifurcation of Vidyasagar Setu from 7 pm on Sunday till 6 am on Tuesday. No vehicles except of devotees will be allowed to avail Hastings ramp.