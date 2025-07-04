Koustav Bagchi summoned by police for threatening docs

Kolkata: BJP leader Koustav Bagchi has been summoned by the police in connection with the case against him for allegedly threatening the doctors and other staff of a private hospital in Barrackpore.

According to sources, on Wednesday an elderly man who was admitted at a private super speciality hospital near the Wireless Gate area in Barrackpore died. It was alleged that the oxygen mask was removed by someone following which he died. After getting the news, Bagchi went to the hospital and allegedly threatened the on duty doctors and staff.

In a video cliping, Bagchi was reportedly seen shouting at the RMO claiming that he was responsible for the death of the elderly man. In the video, Bagchi was also reportedly heard asking men to surround the hospital and not allow anybody from the hospital to leave. However, Millennium Post has not verified the clipping. Later, a complaint was lodged at Mohonpur Police Station following which a case was registered.