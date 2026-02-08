Kota building collapse kills student from Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: Cooch Behar was plunged into deep mourning after an 18-year-old student from the district died in a building collapse at a restaurant in Kota, Rajasthan, where he had gone for coaching classes. The tragic incident occurred on Saturday, killing the student on the spot and leaving his mother seriously injured.

The deceased has been identified as Anaranya Karmakar (18), a resident of the Boxibari area of Cooch Behar town. His mother, Sudipta Karmakar, who was accompanying him in Kota, sustained injuries in the collapse and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Anaranya’s father, Abhijit Karmakar, a retired employee, rushed to Kota along with other family members after receiving the news.

According to local sources, Anaranya completed his secondary education at a private school in Cooch Behar before moving to Kota to prepare for the NEET examination, a common destination for medical aspirants from across the country. His mother had been staying with him during his coaching period. The incident has sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood. Expressing grief, Anaranya’s neighbour Soma Das said they received the devastating news around 9 pm on Saturday. “He was a bright student from childhood. We are shocked by the way this incident happened. There should be a proper investigation. Many students from this area go to Kota for coaching,” she said.