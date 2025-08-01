Konnagar: Trinamool leader stabbed to death

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was hacked to death by miscreants in Konnagar of Hooghly district on Wednesday evening.

According to sources, the deceased, identified as Pintu Chakraborty, was a member of Kanaipur Panchayat in Konnagar. He owned an LPG dealership near Kanaipur auto stand. He was also the president of the Kanaipur Business Association. He was on his way home from the office on Wednesday evening like any other day. While he was about to start his motorcycle, two miscreants attacked him.

They started stabbing Chakraborty indiscriminately with the sharp weapons they had. Due to indiscriminate stabbing, one of his hands was severed, and the Trinamool Congress leader fell on the road with multiple injuries.

After stabbing Chakraborty, the accused duo fled, riding a motorcycle. It is suspected that they fled via the Delhi Road. Chakraborty was rushed to a local hospital initially, but was later taken to SSKM Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. During the investigation, police checked the CCTV footage of the area and spotted two more suspects with whom the attackers were seen talking a few moments before the attack.

Police are trying to identify the four people seen in the CCTV footage.

It was learnt that Chakraborty was very popular in the area for his cooperation with people and for being vocal against illegal and unethical activities in the area. The motive behind the murder is also yet to be ascertained.