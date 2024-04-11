Konnagar: 2 labourers die after a portion of boundary wall of old building collapses

Kolkata: Two labourers were killed after a portion of a boundary wall of an old building collapsed on them on Thursday at Konnagar in Hooghly. According to sources, a developer was demolishing an old house to construct an apartment building at Nabachakra area in Nabagram Panchayat of Konnagar. On Thursday while the labourers were working, suddenly a portion of the building’s boundary wall collapsed. Three labourers who were working close to the wall suffered injuries due to the sudden collapse of the wall.



They were immediately rushed to Uttarpara Hospital where one of them was declared brought dead. Later, another labourer succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Local residents alleged that the developer is going to construct a five-storied building which is not legal in a Panchayat area.

However, the developer claimed that he has obtained all sorts of permission from the civic administration. It was also alleged that no safety measures were taken while demolishing the old building. However, the developer denied the allegations and narrated the incident as an accident.