Kona Expressway work: Kolkata, Howrah Police to impose traffic curbs from Aug 10

Kolkata: The Howrah City Police and Kolkata Police, on Friday, published a detailed traffic diversion plan to facilitate the ongoing construction work of the six-lane elevated corridor on Kona Expressway.

On Friday, Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma and CP, Howrah, Praveen Kumar Tripathi, during a joint press conference, informed that from August 10, several traffic restrictions will be imposed in Howrah and Kolkata to maintain smooth movement of vehicles along the Kona Expressway.

According to an advisory published by the Howrah City Police, no Kolkata-bound goods vehicles will be allowed to use Kona Expressway from Nibra in Howrah between 6 am and 11 pm. Also, no Howrah-bound goods vehicles will be allowed to use the Kona Expressway through the Vidyasagar Setu during the same period.

It has also been informed that all Howrah-bound goods vehicles from the Kolkata side intending to avail the national Highway (NH)-16 and NH-19 via Kona Expressway will be allowed to avail either Vidyasagar Setu toll plaza - Kona Expressway - Nibra-NH16 or Vidyasagar Setu toll plaza-Howrah Andul Road – Alampur - NH-16 between 11 pm and 6 am only. The height of goods vehicles using the Andul Road from Kolkata must be below 4.5 meters due to height restrictions under the Mourigram rail-over-bridge.

Moreover, all goods vehicles going towards Kolkata from the Dankuni side will be allowed to use Dankuni crossing – Maitypara - Nibedita Setu to enter the city between 10 pm and 6 am. However, goods vehicles travelling towards Kolkata from Kolaghat side through NH-16 will be allowed to use Ranihati-Dhulagarh – Nibra - Kona Expressway - Vidyasagar Setu between 11 pm and 6 am.

No Kolkata-bound goods vehicle will be allowed to enter from Alampur and Salap towards Vidyasagar Setu via Andul Road throughout

the day. However, the movement of cars and buses will be allowed through the Kona Expressway as usual.

As per the advisory of Kolkata Police, movement of Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV) and Medium Goods Vehicles (MGV) will be restricted along Vidyasagar Setu and its ramps, CGR Road from Bascule Bridge towards East, Garden Reach Road, and all other feeder Roads connecting these Major Roads between 6 am and 11 pm. All Goods vehicles from the Kolkata side to use NH-12 will be allowed towards North to take the Tala Bridge, B T Road, Nivedita Setu for all the days between 10 pm and 6 am. However, the goods vehicles carrying LPG cylinders, CNG, petroleum, oil, lubricants and oxygen along with vegetables, medicine, fruits, fish and milk will be allowed to ply as usual.

It has also been mentioned by both Kolkata Police and Howrah City Police that the point of destinations should be clearly displayed on the windscreen of the goods vehicles so that the police can identify those and guide the drivers properly.