Kolkata’s Somdatta Samanta ranks 10th with 97.71%

Kolkata: Out of 57 students who made it to the top ten ranks of Madhyamik examination 2024, Kolkata’s Somdatta Samanta of Kamala Girls High School ranked tenth with 97.71 per cent. However, Kolkata district lagged behind in the candidates making to the merit list while the districts like South 24-Parganas performed well with eight candidates making to the top list.

From South Dinajpur, East Burdwan, East Medinipur, seven candidates made to the merit list respectively. Four candidates each from Malda, West Medinipur and Bankura got a place in the merit list, amongst other districts.

Not a single candidate from Kolkata had made it to the merit list in 2023. Last year, 118 candidates across the state ranked in the top ten released by the Board. In 2022, one student from Kolkata had

ranked fourth. According to the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) official, the competition has increased. The first place was attained by Chandrachur Sen of Rambhola High School in Cooch Behar with 99 per cent while Samyapriyo Guru of Purulia Zilla School got second position with 98.86 per cent. The marks difference between first and second rank was one mark. Guru told Millennium Post that he is going to give his English paper, in which he scored 95 marks, for scrutiny. “I thought I will get 98 marks in English and will approach the Board for scrutiny of the paper,” Guru said while claiming that for him rank perspective was absent while studying. His aim is to prepare for NEET and become a medical professional like his uncle who is a doctor. Hence, he aims to take Physics, Chemistry and Biology combination for his Higher Secondary.

The Board on Thursday notified that application for Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) and Post Publication Review (PPR) of written answer scripts will be collected through online mode. The website will be functional till midnight on May 18. Similarly, Somdatta who ranked tenth aims to become a doctor. “I knew that I had done well in Madhyamik but never thought that I would get a position in the merit list,” she said, while stating that even though she scored 100 in Geography, she aims to study Pure Science in HS.

Six students from Narendrapur R.K. Mission Vidyalaya attained positions in the merit list. Nairit Ranjan Pal, resident of East Burdwan, secured third rank with 98.71 per cent while Olive Gain secured sixth with 98.29 per cent. Alekhya Maity secured seventh rank with 98.14 per cent. Both Ritobrata Nath and Ritwik Dutta secured ninth place with 97.86 per cent, while Subhrakanti Jana ranked tenth with 97.71 per cent.