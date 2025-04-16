Kolkata’s peripheral submarkets dominate residential unit launches

Kolkata: In an apparent trend shift, peripheral submarkets of Kolkata dominated residential unit launches in Q1 2025 while high-end and luxury segments maintained a momentum, particularly along EM Bypass.

According to a report by the global real estate services firm, Cushman & Wakefield, out of the total 3070 residential units launched, peripheral submarkets (Madhyamgram, Sonarpur, Narendrapur, Budge Budge) accounted for 53 per cent of launches. South-East submarket (EM Bypass) contributed 23 per cent, focusing on high-end and luxury units. The North-East submarket (Rajarhat) represented 16 per cent. Some of the notable project launches are: Utpalaa - The Condoville by Ambuja Neotia (EM Bypass). It has 576 units with 1,850-4,000 square feet (sf), targeting high-end/luxury buyers. Second is, Merlin F. Residences Phase 2 (Rajarhat, Merlin Group). This has 321 units with 1150-1450 sf, with a mid-segment focus. Third is Srijan Eternia Phase 4 (Madhyamgram, Srijan Realty). This has 312 units with 850-1,250 sf, catering to affordable/mid-segment buyers. A key construction completion in this quarter is the New Kolkata – Sangam by Alcove Realty in Serampore. It has 1,072 units with 543-1,039 sf, strengthening supply in the affordable segment.

It was learnt that peripheral submarkets remain attractive for affordable and mid-segment projects due to lower land costs and demand from first-time buyers. EM Bypass continues to solidify its status as Kolkata’s premium housing corridor, driven by high-end/luxury demand.

In terms of price and rental movements, capital value growth was strongest in high-end submarkets (South, South-East, Central), reflecting robust demand and limited supply. Marginal rental growth suggested stable tenant demand, particularly from IT professionals, though significant hikes are constrained by affordability.

Real estate experts are of the opinion that developers can capitalise on affordable housing demand in peripheral areas by offering competitively priced units. High-end projects along EM Bypass and Rajarhat could attract premium buyers, given sustained interest in luxury properties. Rental demand from IT professionals presents opportunities for investor-focused projects near IT hubs.