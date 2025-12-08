Kolkata’s mega trade fair showcases global participation

Kolkata: Member-Mayor-In-Council (MMIC) of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Debasish Kumar said that events like India International Mega Trade Fair (IIMTF) lead to joint ventures, tie-ups and also help bring in investment in the country. He hoped that major business to business (B2B) initiatives will be undertaken along the sidelines of the trade fair between companies participating in the fair and Bengal-based companies.

“The Bengal Chamber being an apex body of industry association and as part of its continuous endeavour has been focusing in-depth on the development of all sectors of industry and it is an important step towards trying to re-ignite business confidence in Bengal,” Kumar said during the inaugural ceremony of IIMTF.

The 24th edition of IIMTF 2025 kicked off from December 5 and will continue till December 26 at the Science City Ground, jointly organised by The Bengal Chamber and GS Marketing. More than 17 foreign countries along with nearly all Indian states are participating in the fair.

While Gujarat and Rajasthan are the partner states and Afghanistan and Ghana are the partner countries, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are the focus states and Thailand and Tunisia are the focus countries for this year’s trade fair.

IIMTF is featuring around 1,000 stalls across segments like food, clothing, furniture, interior, electronic appliances, healthcare, cosmetics & lifestyle, handicrafts & consumer durables from across the world.

“We feel extremely proud that so many exhibitors from across India and abroad have come together on this platform today to exhibit their products. This, surely, is an indicator of the potential of the state’s competitiveness as far as B2B and B2C business models in Bengal are concerned,” said Abhijit Roy, president, the Bengal Chamber.

The main objective of organising this Mega Trade Fair is to showcase Kolkata as the preferred destination for trade and commerce and as the most preferred retail hub.