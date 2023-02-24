Kolkata’s iconic tramway completes 150 yrs

Kolkata: In a few months, a loop around Maidan will be created for the tram to be plied on the heritage route, state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty said on Friday during the celebration of 150 years of Kolkata Tramways at Esplanade Tram depot. Chakraborty also assured there are no plans to remove trams from the city.



Moreover, after the Metro railway work at a couple of places gets over, Chakraborty said one to two tram routes will increase. Tram is currently running in three routes. “Because of Metro works, many routes are shut. But the tram will definitely stay in Kolkata,” Chakraborty reiterated.

The minister also added that under the direction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, all state government buses and trams in the city will be spruced up and renovated. “My department is committed to the heritage preservation and welfare for tramway commuters alike. I am glad about the steps being taken for the same,” he said. However, he also mentioned the increase in population and vehicles in the city while the streets remain of the same width causing inability to ply trams on certain routes. “We are speaking to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and the police to mark the routes where trams can be operated without any problem. We will run them on those routes,” Chakraborty said. The state Transport department will have pitching done on the routes where trams can no longer ply.

The 150 years of Kolkata tramway was celebrated in presence of Chakraborty, Transport Secretary Saumitra Mohan and West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) Managing Director Rajanvir Singh Kapur amongst others. Tram lovers from Australia, Germany and other nations had also attended the celebration. “It gives me a lot of joy to be at the helm of this organisation at its 150th anniversary. Kolkata loves its trams and we try hard to make sure that the love for the same is sustained through various initiatives like tram library, art gallery, free of cost wi-fi on trams and the revamped Tram World. We congratulate the entire Tram Jatra team,” Kapur said. The celebration will continue till March 2. A tram parade, consisting of seven to eight historic trams will be run between Gariahat and Esplanade depot on February 26. Moreover, a colourful march will be conducted from Victoria Memorial to Esplanade tram depot on March 1.

The co-founder of Tram Jatra Mahadeb Shi was the creative director of the event. The Tram Jatra was started in 1996 by a conductor from Melbourne by the name of Roberto D Andrea who has been regularly conducting cultural festivals celebrating the relationship between Kolkata and Melbourne in alternate years. He was present at the festival.