Kolkata’s iconic trams turn 152 amid uncertain future

Kolkata: The tram enthusiasts of Kolkata are set to celebrate the 152nd anniversary of the city’s iconic trams on Monday, February 24, but the celebrations come at a time when their future looks uncertain.

Kolkata’s trams began their journey on February 24, 1873, with horse-drawn carriages running between Sealdah and Armenian Ghat. The city saw its first electric trams on March 27, 1902, on the Dharmatala-Kidderpore route. Over the decades, the system evolved, with trams adapting to modern requirements. However, the number of operational routes has plummeted over the years and at present, only two routes are functional: between Gariahat and Esplanade, and between Esplanade and Shyambazar. The state government has made it clear that they plan to limit trams to a single “joy ride” between Dharmatala and Kidderpore, effectively phasing out the network. Several petitions advocating for tram preservation are currently pending in the Calcutta High Court.

Despite these challenges, tram enthusiasts have planned a special event to mark the 152nd anniversary. On Monday, a decorated vintage wooden tram — No. 498, built during World War II — will depart from the Gariahat tram depot at 9 am, making its way to Esplanade. Children and tram lovers will board the tram there before proceeding to the Shyambazar depot, where a cake-cutting ceremony and cultural performances will take place. The event will conclude after the tram returns to Esplanade and finally Gariahat.

The event is being organised by a football coaching club in Khidderpur in collaboration with the Calcutta Tram Users’ Association (CTUA). CTUA president Debasish Bhattacharyya said: “During the 150th anniversary, three tram routes were operational. Now, we are down to just two. The closure of the Tollygunge tram depot is another setback. However, legal battles continue and the courts have consistently ruled in favour of trams.”

Bhattacharyya further noted a shift in public sentiment, stating: “Public support for trams has grown, with nearly 90 per cent now in favour of preservation.”