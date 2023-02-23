‘Kolkata’s highest temp stood at 290C on Thursday’

kolkata: Hot conditions have been prevailing in the city for the past few days paving the way for the winter to withdrawal. February is believed to be a winter month but the temperatures in several parts of Bengal are touching 32 to 33 degree Celsius.

In the initial days of February, the city dwellers experienced winter cold but for the past few days mercury shot up. Experts are apprehending that there may be a possibility of an intensely hot summer this year. City’s highest temperature on Thursday hovered around 29 degree Celsius. The current spell of abnormally high temperatures, mainly in northern and western India, is no indicator of how hot the summer, or the rest of the year will be in Bengal. The maximum temperature in February, averaged over the country as a whole, is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius based on the record of the 30-year period from 1981 to 2010. This is taken to be the “normal”.

The Regional Meteorological centre in Alipore said that there may be thundershower in the hilly regions of north Bengal in the next two days. There is a possibility of rain in south Bengal as well in this week due to the impact of a low pressure trough formed over Bay of Bengal.