Kolkata’s Chowringhee, Jorasanko top state in voter deletions

Kolkata: Constituency-wise data released by the Election Commission (EC) after the completion of enumeration shows Chowringhee in North Kolkata topping the state in voters marked for deletion from the electoral rolls.

Of its 2,10,246 electors, 74,553 (35.46 per cent) have been flagged, mainly as untraceable, shifted or deceased.

Jorasanko ranks second, with 72,900 voters marked for deletion. Several other north and south Kolkata constituencies have also recorded sizeable deletions.

Overall, Kolkata has 24,13,795 voters, of whom 6,06,764 (25.13 per cent) have been flagged. Officials said the figures are preliminary, attributing high numbers to urban mobility and outdated addresses, and stressed that no deletion is final until claims and objections are heard.



