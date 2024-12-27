Kolkatans plan year-end getaways

KOLKATA: Abhishek Mitra, a 40-year-old IT expert, worked extra hard in the past few days to ensure a worry-free year-end trip with his college friends to Dawaipani in North Bengal.

Accompanied by his wife and seven-year-old daughter, this vacation feels like a refreshing start to the New Year. Meanwhile, Arijit Mishra, a civil consultant at a leading MNC in Kolkata, is headed to Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh to try paragliding with his friends. Newly married Priya Banerjee has chosen to experience snowfall in London with her husband.

For Kolkatans, winter isn’t just about money caps, Boroline and steaming cups of tea. It’s also the favourite season to travel. With schools and colleges closed many Kolkatans are taking off for holidays to destinations in North Bengal, North India and the Middle East. While trains to North Bengal are packed, others are driving to several offbeat spots like Sittong, Paren, Ahaldara, Dawaipani, Tabakoshi and Kolakham.

Internationally, places in the Middle East like Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al-Khaimah have seen a spike in visitors from Kolkata, according to Anil Punjabi, committee member of the Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) representing the East.

Popular destinations like Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore, are also drawing many travellers from Bengal. On the domestic front, snowy hill stations are the top choices.

Destinations like Kashmir, Darjeeling, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan and Goa remain crowd favourites. Punjabi also highlighted the rising popularity of spiritual destinations like Vaishno Devi and Varanasi. “Many want to start the New Year with God’s blessings,” he said. Travel expert Shamik Sengupta mentioned that Thailand remains a perennial favourite for New Year celebrations, while Vietnam is gaining popularity among Indian travellers. “Domestically, places like Kashmir, Andaman, Vizag, Jaipur, and Agra have also seen a rise in bookings this season,” he said. Due to limited holiday leaves, many Kolkatans are opting for weekend getaways. “Nearby spots like Purulia, Jhargram, Mandarmoni, Taki and Sunderbans are very popular,” said travel expert Prosenjit Bhowmick.

Kolkata itself has become a travel destination during Christmas in recent years, said Punjabi.

“The celebrations at Park Street have gained widespread popularity, drawing visitors from outside the city,” said Punjabi. “After Goa, Kolkata is becoming one of the most popular places in India for Christmas and the administration manages the celebrations very efficiently,” he added.