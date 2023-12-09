Kolkata youth takes to the streets to help stray dogs & cats

kolkata: Arunabha, a resident of Hooghly district and currently residing in South Kolkata’s Behala area, has pioneered a unique approach to aid stray dogs and cats,



exemplifying his commitment to the cause.

Every evening, Arunabha, accompanied by a friend, ventures to Gariahat area, engaging with daily commuters to solicit support. His appeal is simple yet impactful: “We provide free treatments to strays and rescue them. Contribute Rs 10, 20, or 30; refrain from smoking cigarettes and use that money to support us instead.”

Arunabha has dedicated the past year to this noble endeavour, operating under the banner of his organisation, ‘Caring Squad.’

Supported by fellow animal lovers in the city, the squad conducts awareness campaigns with a primary focus on shielding strays from human cruelty.

Arunabha envisions forming a collaborative team to enhance their rescue efforts. He encourages others to adopt strays rather than purchase dogs and cats from pet shops. His reasoning is that adopting strays not only fosters an ecosystem but also provides these animals with a chance at a new and improved life.