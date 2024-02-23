Kolkata: Two killed in separate road accidents

A person and a child lost their lives in two separate road accidents in the city.

According to information shared by the police on Thursday, a child (1.5 years) was killed in a road accident at Thackeray Road, Alipore on Wednesday.

The child slipped from his mother’s lap when a trailer hit a scooty. The child was travelling with his parents. After falling from the mother’s lap, he was run over by the rear wheel of the trailer and succumbed to multiple injuries. The parents, however, escaped unhurt. The police are learnt to have taken charge of the involved vehicles along with the driver of the trailer.

In another accident at P.C Connector near Eastern Slope of No.4 Bridge, a bike rider Prithwish Chatterjee (22) was killed after he sustained multiple injuries when his motorcycle somehow lost control and rammed into a median divider. Local police took charge of the involved motorcycle.