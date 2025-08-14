Kolkata turns fortress: 5K cops, snipers, QRTs deployed for I-Day

Kolkata: Security has been tightened in Kolkata to prevent any untoward incidents during Independence Day celebrations.

Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma inspected the arrangements at Red Road on Wednesday, stating that officers were briefed on the protocols for ensuring the safety of visiting

foreign delegates. He said: “Today was the final dress rehearsal. We are reviewing the security arrangements. Many foreign delegates will come. We are briefing our personnel about the issues related to their security.” On August 15, around 5,000 police personnel will be deployed to secure the city on the 79th Independence Day, including about 2,500 cops, just for Red Road and its surrounding areas.

The entire area has been divided into 13 zones and 86 sectors. Five Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt. CP) ranked, 20 Deputy Commissioner (DC) ranked and 45 Assistant Commissioner (AC) ranked officers will be looking after the security of these zones and sectors.

There will be six watchtowers from where police personnel with advanced sniper rifles will be keeping watch on the whole area. About 11 sandbag bunkers have been set up in and around Red Road and other adjacent roads.

This apart, three Quick Response Teams (QRTs) will be there at strategic points to act quickly in case of urgency. The Commando Forces of Kolkata Police have been kept on high alert to ensure quick movement and intervention in case of urgency. There will be several police assistance booths as well to help the spectators who will come to witness the programme on Red Road.

Police Control Room (PCR) vans will be patrolling the city throughout the day to ensure safety. Meanwhile, security at vital establishments such as Victoria Memorial, Indian Museum, Birla Planetarium, shopping malls and Metro stations has also been stepped up. Red Road will be made a ‘No Entry’ zone from 10 pm on Thursday until the parade gets over. Khidderpore Road from Hastings crossing to J and N Island, R R Avenue between Y road tram track and Government Place West, Plassey Gate Road, Kingsway, Dufferin Road, Outram Road, Esplanade Ramp and Government Place West will also be made ‘No Entry’ zones from 6 am on Friday. No vehicles will be allowed to park on the Government Place West between R R Avenue and Esplanade Row West, Chowringhee Road, J L Nehru Road and Mayo Road.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police has already started special naka checking at about 100 different naka points across the city.

Anti-crime teams are also patrolling the city. Authorities are conducting checks on hotels and guest houses as a precautionary measure.