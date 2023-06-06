Kolkata Traffic Police to upgrade data centre

Kolkata: Kolkata Traffic Police has decided to upgrade its existing data centre infrastructure at Lalbazar in order to ensure seamless steady operations for traffic management and traffic enforcement and enhance public safety.



For the upgradation of the system, Kolkata Traffic Police has already floated a tender online. The clos-ing date of bid submission has been fixed on June 12.

According to sources, Kolkata Traffic Police has data centre since 2009.

However, several more new pieces of hardware were added to the data centre subsequently as needed.

A few years ago, the support for the existing hardware was declared as an ‘end of support’ by the orig-inal equipment manufacturers.

Also, it was found impossible to get the hardware in case of malfunc-tion as those are outdated. Due to such issues, the police officials felt that upgrading the infrastructure was needed urgently.

The upgradation will help police to improve efficiency and ensure seamless steady operations for traf-fic management and traffic enforcement and keep the city safe.

Sources informed that the decision was made to use technology-based tools more and more and pro-vide better policing services that are on par across global cities.

For the upgradation purpose, a seven-rack mount video recording server with integrated storage will be installed. Also, one network firewall will be installed in order to protect the system from cyber-attacks.

Through this new system, Kolkata Traffic Police planned to monitor and manage smooth traffic opera-tions, detect traffic rule violations for public safety, create awareness for public safety, provide instant information on traffic movement and other traffic-related information to the public on a real-time ba-sis, penalise offenders on road and maintain records of incidents.