Kolkata top cop warns against booth jamming, rigging

Kolkata: Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand on Sunday visited Bhangar police station and asserted that incidents such as booth jamming and poll rigging will not be tolerated during the Assembly elections.



The visit follows directives from the Election Commission of India (ECI) asking Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to visit police stations under their jurisdiction, brief officers and ensure strict implementation of a six-point guideline aimed at ensuring free and fair polls.

Sources said the Commission on Saturday issued the guidelines, directing senior officers to communicate them to police station heads and create a voter-friendly environment. The ECI emphasised that the election process in West Bengal must be violence-free, intimidation-free and inducement-free, with police ensuring there is no booth jamming, no false voting and no obstruction to voters.

Acting on the directive, Nand, along with Additional CP (III) Subhankar Sinha Sarkar, Joint CP (Crime) Rupesh Kumar and other senior officers, visited Bhangar police station and briefed personnel on the guidelines. Speaking to the media later, the Commissioner said Kolkata Police is prepared to conduct free and fair elections.

In the evening, Nand visited Hare Street police station and reiterated that the six objectives outlined by the ECI would be strictly followed. He added that other senior officers are also visiting police stations to brief personnel on the directives.

Similarly, Bidhannagar Police Commissioner Murli Dhar visited Baguiati police station and conveyed the ECI’s instructions to officers. Across districts, SPs and other senior officials also visited police stations to communicate the six-point guidelines and direct strict compliance.