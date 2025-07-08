Kolkata to Siliguri: 18 new animals arrive at Bengal Safari Park

Darjeeling: 18 new animals have arrived at the Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri keeping in line with the decision to augment the animal population and variety. If everything goes according to plans, the animals will be put in the exhibit area for visitors by Durga Puja.

During her visit to the Park on March 27, Birbaha Hansda, the Minister of State for the Forest department had stated that the Bengal Safari Park is a major tourist attraction of the region. In order to increase the footfall further, new animals would be introduced, the minister had stated. “Many new animals have been brought in from Kolkata’s Alipore Zoo. This is an excellent Puja gift for the visitors. We hope to put the animals up for display by then. The Bengal Safari is the brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and we want to develop it, living up to her expectations,” stated Minister Hansda while talking to Millennium Post.

The state government has also allocated a substantial fund to give the park a makeover ahead of the festive season. The animals that have arrived include a pair of Himalayan black bears, two male Indian wild dogs, two pairs of painted storks, a pair of spoonbills, a pair of female gharials and three pairs of green iguanas. “The animals arrived on July 1 and have been housed in separate enclosures, in quarantine. They are in good health and spirit,” stated Vijay Kumar, Director, Bengal Safari Park.

The animals were brought from Kolkata’s Alipore Zoo through a special green corridor in special ambulances. A team from Bengal Safari Park, including animal experts, veterinarians and forest officers, accompanied the animals.

Though the Park already has three Himalayan black bears and three gharials, for the first time, Bengal Safari Park will now host Indian wild dogs, painted storks, spoonbills and green iguanas. Saurav Choudhury, Member Secretary of the State Zoo Authority, mentioned that the animal exchange was carried out following all the rules of the Central Zoo Authority.

In another development, a Royal Bengal Tiger sent from Bengal Safari to the Tripura Zoo has given birth to three cubs. The park was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in 2016 and is spread over an area of 290 hectares. At present the park has elephants, Royal Bengal tigers, leopards, Barking deer, spotted deer, Sambars, Rhino, Gharials, Himalayan Black Bear and birds.