Kolkata to pay centenary tribute to Guru Dutt on July 11

KOLKATA: Guru Dutt made only eight films but he is revered in the world of cinema for his cinematic vision. Be it ‘Pyaasa’ or ‘Kaagaz Ke Phool’, his movies are studies of pain, suffering, longing and philosophy of life.

He died in 1964 when he was just 39 years old but he has left behind a rich cinematic legacy. On the birth centenary of this maverick genius, Kolkata is all set to pay its tribute through the curated screening of his iconic ‘Pyaasa’ and will also hold an exhibition of digital prints of original posters and film stills alongside critical talks and archival materials that reframe Dutt’s legacy for new audiences.

To be held at KCC on July 11, the day-long event titled ‘Yeh Duniya Agar Mil Bhi Jaye Toh: Remembering Guru Dutt’ is being held in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation and National Film Archive of India.

Celebrated author and director Nasreen Munni Kabir, who wrote the biography ‘Guru Dutt: A Life in Cinema’ will give an online introduction to the audience, followed by the screening of her seminal documentary ‘In Search of Guru Dutt’ (1989). Rooted in cinematic reverence and academic rigour, this centenary event does more than memorialise a master. It reopens vital conversations about melancholy, authorship and resistance in Indian cinema.

By spotlighting not only Dutt but also his intimate circle of collaborators like Abrar Alvi, Waheeda Rehman, SD Burman, Sahir Ludhianvi and others, the programme will honour the collective brilliance that shaped a singular cinematic language.