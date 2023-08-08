Kolkata to host 3-day international foodtech expo from August 18

KOLKATA: Come August 18 and more than 180 national and international companies and leading brands from the food and hospitality sector will participate at the 20th International Foodtech Kolkata 2023, which will be held at the Biswa Bangla Milan Mela Complex. The three-day mega exhibition is eastern India’s premier B2B expo focusing on food processing, bakery, sweets and snacks industry.



According to Zakir Hossain, convener of the 20th International Foodtech Kolkata, the expo gains prominence in the wake of the looming global food crisis. “With food security emerging as a serious global concern, the need to have advanced food technologies and processes that cater to aspects of affordability, efficiency and loss of waste have become very important. The exhibition will showcase such emerging technologies, processes and practices related to the food and hospitality industry,” he said.

Pranab Chandra, secretary, Chanachur Association (Mishti Udyog) said it is high time the snack and sweet industry of Bengal adapt the latest technology, food manufacturing and packaging practices to stay ahead in the game.

“Through the expo, the people associated with the industry will learn about the latest production methods and hygiene control,” he said. Chandra also informed that workshops and seminars will also be held. Meanwhile, food connoisseurs can enjoy various cuisines at the event.

Dhiman Das, president, Misthi Udyog, said nearly 25 lakh people are associated with the traditions of sweet crafting in Bengal. “We have approximately one lakh sweetmeat shops in the state. In the age of technological advancements, our craftsmen need to innovate, collaborate, and create products that bridge the gap between tradition and modernity. By embracing technology, craftsmen can explore minimal waste production, and energy-efficient processes,” he said at a press meet in Kolkata on Monday.

Das also mentioned that the World Mithai-Namkeen Convention will be held for the first time in Kolkata in December. “We expect around one lakh visitors at the world convention,” he said.

Atikram Gupta, secretary, General Hotel & Restaurant Association of Eastern India, also graced the event. The 3-day exhibition, which will end on August 20, will witness the participation of the food industry and allied services. Live demos like cake-making lessons, hi-tech rosogolla manufacturing, and food packing with minimal human touch will also be held.